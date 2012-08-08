Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Gur & Sugar opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100.
Gur Peri 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100.
Khandsari 3,800-3,900 3,800-3,900.
Sugar Ready (M) 4,050-4,200 4,000-4,150.
Sugar Ready (S) 3,950-4,100 3,925-4,050.
Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,050-4,050 3,900-4,050.
Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,900-4,050 3,880-4,000.
Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.