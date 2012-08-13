BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.26 pct cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate repo auction
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600. Gur Peri 3,450-3,550 3,450-3,550. Khandsari 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200. Sugar Ready (M) 3,585-3,835 3,595-3,845. Sugar Ready (S) 3,560-3,785 3,570-3,795. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,485-3,585 3,495-3,595. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,435-3,560 3,445-3,570. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)
* Says acquisition of Saboo Coatings Pvt Ltd was completed on June 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: