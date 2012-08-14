Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600. Gur Peri 3,450-3,550 3,450-3,550. Khandsari 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200. Sugar Ready (M) 3,605-3,855 3,585-3,835. Sugar Ready (S) 3,580-3,805 3,560-3,785. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,505-3,605 3,485-3,585. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,455-3,580 3,435-3,560. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.