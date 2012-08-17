India's Adani gives final approval for $4 bln Australia coalmine
SYDNEY, June 6 India's Adani Enterprises said on Tuesday that it has given final investment approval for the Carmichael mine and rail projects in Queensland.
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600. Gur Peri 3,450-3,550 3,450-3,550. Khandsari 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200. Sugar Ready (M) 3,630-3,885 3,620-3,875. Sugar Ready (S) 3,610-3,835 3,600-3,825. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,535-3,635 3,525-3,625. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,485-3,610 3,475-3,600. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
June 6 Gold held steady early Tuesday, hovering close to a more than six-week high hit in the previous session, on weaker Asian stocks and amid tapered expectations for aggressive U.S. rate hikes this year. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,280.60 per ounce at 0105 GMT. On Monday, it hit a peak of $1,283.27 an ounce, its highest level since April 21. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery rose 0.1 percent to $1,283.6 an ounc