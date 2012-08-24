MEDIA-Samsung to invest 50 bln rupees to expand Noida plant in India - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100. Gur Peri 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100. Khandsari 3,800-3,900 3,800-3,900. Sugar Ready (M) 4,050-4,200 4,000-4,150. Sugar Ready (S) 3,950-4,100 3,925-4,050. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,050-4,050 3,900-4,050. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,900-4,050 3,880-4,000. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MUMBAI, June 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - No one told Indian banks about the capital market conspiracy. While advisers in the United States, Japan and China are being accused of "tacit collusion" for charging high underwriting fees, their Indian counterparts are working for almost free. Advisers selling up to $2.3 billion of stock for State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, may take home a token one rupee – equivalent to $0.015.