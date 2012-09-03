East India Cotton association Prices - June 06, 2017

BANGALORE, June 06The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35500 ICS-201(B22mm) 36400 ICS-102(B22mm) 29000 ICS-103(23mm) 33400 ICS-104(24mm) 37300 ICS-202(26mm) 43100 ICS-105(26mm) 33400 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36000 ICS-105(27mm)