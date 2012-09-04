GRAINS-Wheat prices rise on concerns over North America, Black Sea crops

* Chicago wheat rises for 2nd day, U.S. crop ratings fall * Spring wheat futures rise for 5th day, hit 1-year peak * Dry weather threatens spring wheat crops in U.S., Canada (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, June 6 Chicago wheat rose for second session on Tuesday and spring wheat prices hit a one-year high as adverse weather in the United States, Canada and the Black Sea region threatened global supplies. Soybean prices gained more ground,