Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Gur & Sugar opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450.
Gur Peri 3,450-3,550 3,450-3,550.
Khandsari 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200.
Sugar Ready (M) 3,645-3,815 3,660-3,830.
Sugar Ready (S) 3,610-3,755 3,625-3,770.
Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,545-3,655 3,560-3,670.
Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,495-3,555 3,510-3,570.
Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.