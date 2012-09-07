Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Indicative Previous
Gur & Sugar opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,500-3,550 3,400-3,450.
Gur Peri 3,400-3,450 3,450-3,550.
Khandsari 4,200-4,400 4,000-4,200.
Sugar Ready (M) 3,700-3,855 3,655-3,825.
Sugar Ready (S) 3,720-3,820 3,620-3,765.
Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,600-3,750 3,555-3,665.
Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,520-3,720 3,510-3,565.
Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.