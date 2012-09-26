TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Sep 26
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Gur & Sugar opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550.
Gur Peri 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450.
Khandsari 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400.
Sugar Ready (M) 3,865-4,005 3,850-3,995.
Sugar Ready (S) 3,830-3,950 3,800-3,900.
Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,765-3,900 3,750-3,885.
Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,730-3,850 3,655-3,855.
Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
(Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail:
commodities@reuters.com)