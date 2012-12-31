CORRECTED-BRIEF-Larsen & Toubro seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in 1:2 ratio (June 1)
* Says seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,850-3,000 2,850-3,000. Gur Peri 2,850-3,000 2,850-3,000. Khandsari 3,150-3,300 3,150-3,300. Sugar Ready (M) 3,450-3,650 3,440-3,640. Sugar Ready (S) 3,400-3,600 3,390-3,590. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,350-3,550 3,340-3,540. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,300-3,500 3,290-3,490. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
* Says seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Repeating to add LIC HSG FIN and AADHAR HF Primary CP deals) Jun 1 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ---------------------------------------------------