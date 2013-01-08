BRIEF-Hinduja Global Solutions says Vallance, CEO for HGS in UK & Europe, to step down
* Says announces leadership change for its UK and Europe business.
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000. Gur Peri 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900. Khandsari 3,800-3,900 3,800-3,900. Sugar Ready (M) 3,445-3,545 3,435-3,535. Sugar Ready (S) 3,420-3,520 3,410-3,510. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,345-3,445 3,335-3,435. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,320-3,420 3,310-3,410. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
MUMBAI, June 2 India's market regulator has set up a committee to help improve corporate governance of listed companies, it said on Friday, in the light of recent high-profile corporate tussles.