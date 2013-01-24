MEDIA-India's Eris Lifesciences plans to launch 20 bln rupees IPO in June - Mint
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Oct 25 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350. Gur Peri 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200. Khandsari 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400. Sugar Ready (M) 2,850-2,950 2,850-2,950. Sugar Ready (S) 2,800-2,925 2,800-2,925. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 2,725-2,820 2,750-2,850. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 2,680-2,775 2,700-2,780. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
