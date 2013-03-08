BRIEF-Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for Energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200. Gur Peri 3,000-3,150 3,000-3,150. Khandsari 4,000-4,100 4,000-4,100. Sugar Ready (M) 3,480-3,580 3,465-3,565. Sugar Ready (S) 3,455-3,555 3,440-3,540. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,380-3,480 3,365-3,465. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,355-3,455 3,340-3,440. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
May 31 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 16793.70 NSE 49496.20 ============= TOTAL 66289.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA