BRIEF-KEC International gets new orders worth 17.81 bln rupees
* Says KEC International Limited wins new orders worth Rs. 1,781 crore
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000. Gur Peri 2,800-2,950 2,800-2,950. Khandsari 3,230-3,440 3,230-3,440. Sugar Ready (M) 3,310-3,460 3,295-3,445. Sugar Ready (S) 3,290-3,345 3,275-3,330. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,210-3,390 3,195-3,375. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,190-3,260 3,175-3,245. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
* Says KEC International Limited wins new orders worth Rs. 1,781 crore
* Says co had entered into development agreement with Umiya Builders and Developers
* Says co has loaded about 36 million tons of traffic in 2016-17, growth of 7.8 percent in 2015-16