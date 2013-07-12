TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Jul 12
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Gur & Sugar opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000.
Gur Peri 2,800-2,950 2,800-2,950.
Khandsari 3,230-3,440 3,230-3,440.
Sugar Ready (M) 3,315-3,465 3,300-3,450.
Sugar Ready (S) 3,295-3,350 3,280-3,335.
Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,215-3,395 3,200-3,380.
Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,195-3,265 3,180-3,250.
Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.