BRIEF-Shree Metalloys appoints Govindlal Dudani as CFO
* Says accepted resignation of Jogesh Dirajlal Chokshi from post of chief financial officer (CFO) and directorship of co
TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Jul 16 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000. Gur Peri 2,800-2,950 2,800-2,950. Khandsari 3,230-3,440 3,230-3,440. Sugar Ready (M) 3,315-3,465 3,300-3,450. Sugar Ready (S) 3,290-3,350 3,275-3,335. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,215-3,380 3,200-3,365. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,190-3,250 3,175-3,235. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)
* Approves transfer of 9% of shareholding of company in Rishi Realty Leasing Services Private Limited to Cerestra Infrastructure Trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
