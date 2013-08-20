BRIEF-Reliance Industries says over 72 mln Jio customers sign up for Prime plan
* Reliance Industries says over 72 million Jio customers have signed up for Jio Prime
TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Aug 20 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000. Gur Peri 2,800-2,950 2,800-2,950. Khandsari 3,230-3,440 3,230-3,440. Sugar Ready (M) 3,360-3,500 3,370-3,510. Sugar Ready (S) 3,325-3,375 3,335-3,385. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,260-3,425 3,270-3,435. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,225-3,275 3,235-3,285.
* Reliance Industries says over 72 million Jio customers have signed up for Jio Prime
* Cognizant names Betsy Atkins and John Dineen to board of directors
* India cenbank says foreign investment limits in central government bonds, state development loans for April-June to be increased by 110 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) and 60 billion rupees, respectively