TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Aug 21
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Gur & Sugar opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000.
Gur Peri 2,800-2,950 2,800-2,950.
Khandsari 3,230-3,440 3,230-3,440.
Sugar Ready (M) 3,370-3,510 3,360-3,500.
Sugar Ready (S) 3,335-3,385 3,325-3,375.
Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,270-3,435 3,260-3,425.
Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,235-3,285 3,225-3,275.