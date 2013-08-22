East India Cotton association Prices - March 29, 2017

BANGALORE, Mar 29The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35700 ICS-102(B22mm) 29600 ICS-103(23mm) 34000 ICS-104(24mm) 38500 ICS-202(26mm) 44200 ICS-105(26mm) 38000 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38600 ICS-105(27mm)