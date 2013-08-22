TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Aug 22
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Gur & Sugar opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000.
Gur Peri 2,800-2,950 2,800-2,950.
Khandsari 3,230-3,440 3,230-3,440.
Sugar Ready (M) 3,360-3,500 3,370-3,510.
Sugar Ready (S) 3,325-3,375 3,335-3,385.
Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,260-3,425 3,270-3,435.
Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,225-3,275 3,235-3,285.