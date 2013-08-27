TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Aug 27 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000. Gur Peri 2,800-2,950 2,800-2,950. Khandsari 3,230-3,440 3,230-3,440. Sugar Ready (M) 3,200-3,350 3,345-3,485. Sugar Ready (S) 3,150-3,250 3,310-3,360. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,100-3,200 3,245-3,410. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,150-3,250 3,210-3,260.