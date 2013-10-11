BRIEF-Cognizant names Betsy Atkins and John Dineen to board of directors
* Cognizant names Betsy Atkins and John Dineen to board of directors
TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Oct 11 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000. Gur Peri 2,800-2,950 2,800-2,950. Khandsari 3,240-3,360 3,260-3,460. Sugar Ready (M) 3,200-3,315 3,200-3,335. Sugar Ready (S) 3,115-3,215 3,135-3,235. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,010-3,115 3,100-3,135. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,000-3,105 3,050-3,155. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
* Cognizant names Betsy Atkins and John Dineen to board of directors
* India cenbank says foreign investment limits in central government bonds, state development loans for April-June to be increased by 110 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) and 60 billion rupees, respectively
Mar 31 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 22634.30 NSE 89365.00 ============= TOTAL 111999.30 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M