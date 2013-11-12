Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - April 11, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) Apr 11 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Nov 12 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000. Gur Peri 2,800-2,950 2,800-2,950. Khandsari 3,240-3,360 3,240-3,360. Sugar Ready (M) 3,175-3,295 3,165-3,285. Sugar Ready (S) 3,085-3,175 3,075-3,165. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 2,980-3,090 2,970-3,080. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 2,960-3,060 2,950-3,050. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)
