India soybean futures extend gain on higher demand, tighter supply
NEW DELHI, April 12 Indian soybean futures rose for the second straight session on Wednesday, helped by higher demand and tighter supplies.
TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Nov 14 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000. Gur Peri 2,800-2,950 2,800-2,950. Khandsari 3,240-3,360 3,240-3,360. Sugar Ready (M) 3,185-3,305 3,185-3,300. Sugar Ready (S) 3,095-3,185 3,095-3,185. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 2,990-3,100 2,990-3,100. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 2,970-3,070 2,970-3,070. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)
