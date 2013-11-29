MEDIA-ONGC to raise 1,671 crore rupees for associate firm OPaL - Mint
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900. Gur Peri 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600. Khandsari 3,240-3,360 3,240-3,360. Sugar Ready (M) 3,110-3,210 3,150-3,220. Sugar Ready (S) 3,010-3,110 3,030-3,150. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 2,910-3,010 2,950-3,050. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 2,931-3,010 2,930-3,030. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
March 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
Mar 27 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20171.10 NSE 93110.40 ============= TOTAL 113281.50 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M