TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Mar 24 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,850-3,050 2,850-3,050. Gur Peri 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900. Khandsari 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600. Sugar Ready (M) 3,010-3,110 2,980-3,080. Sugar Ready (S) 2,965-3,065 2,935-3,035. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 2,115-3,015 2,085-2,985. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 2,865-2,965 2,835-2,935. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.