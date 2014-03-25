BRIEF-Reliance Industries says co to produce 2.5 MMSCMD of gas from CBM blocks by March 2018
* Exec says by March 2018, co will produce 2.5 MMSCMD of gas from CBM blocks Further company coverage:
TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Mar 25 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,850-3,050 2,850-3,050. Gur Peri 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900. Khandsari 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600. Sugar Ready (M) 3,020-3,120 3,010-3,110. Sugar Ready (S) 2,975-3,075 2,965-3,065. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 2,125-3,025 2,115-3,015. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 2,875-2,975 2,865-2,965. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
* Exec says all petchem expansion projects to be completed by this quarter