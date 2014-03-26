MEDIA-Wipro gives pink slips to 350-400 employees across India - Money control
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Mar 26 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 2,900-3,000 2,850-3,050. Gur Peri 2,850-2,950 2,800-2,900. Khandsari 3,300-3,400 3,200-3,600. Sugar Ready (M) 3,200-3,300 3,020-3,120. Sugar Ready (S) 3,180-3,280 2,975-3,075. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,100-3,200 2,125-3,025. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,080-3,180 2,875-2,975. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Apr 20 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 17315.00 NSE 52916.30 ============= TOTAL 70231.30 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M