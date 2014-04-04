BRIEF-India's S. Chand to raise $34 mln from IPO anchor investors
* Allots 3.26 million equity shares at 670 rupees per share for about 2.19 billion rupees to 15 IPO anchor investors Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal)
TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Apr 04 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100. Gur Peri 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000. Khandsari 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600. Sugar Ready (M) 3,470-3,570 3,480-3,580. Sugar Ready (S) 3,440-3,540 3,450-3,550. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,370-3,460 3,380-3,475. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,340-3,440 3,350-3,450. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
* Exec says sold 14 bad loan accounts for a net 20 billion rupees to asset reconstruction companies in Q4