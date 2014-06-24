TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Jun 24 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700. Gur Peri 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500. Khandsari 3,800-3,900 3,800-3,900. Sugar Ready (M) 3,420-3,600 3,300-3,400. Sugar Ready (S) 3,350-3,550 3,260-3,360. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,350-3,550 3,200-3,330. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,250-3,450 3,170-3,260. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.