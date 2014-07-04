BRIEF-Reliance Industries says co to produce 2.5 MMSCMD of gas from CBM blocks by March 2018
* Exec says by March 2018, co will produce 2.5 MMSCMD of gas from CBM blocks Further company coverage:
TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Jul 04 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700. Gur Peri 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500. Khandsari 3,800-3,900 3,800-3,900. Sugar Ready (M) 3,500-3,680 3,490-3,670. Sugar Ready (S) 3,440-3,630 3,430-3,620. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,420-3,600 3,410-3,590. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,320-3,530 3,310-3,520. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
* Exec says all petchem expansion projects to be completed by this quarter