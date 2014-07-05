BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14 day variable rate reverse repo auction
TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Jul 05 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700. Gur Peri 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500. Khandsari 3,800-3,900 3,800-3,900. Sugar Ready (M) 3,510-3,690 3,500-3,680. Sugar Ready (S) 3,450-3,620 3,440-3,630. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,430-3,610 3,420-3,600. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,330-3,540 3,320-3,530. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
* Says NCLT Chennai and NCLT Bengaluru approved scheme of amalgamation of Parrys Sugar Industries with co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: