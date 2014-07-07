TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Jul 07
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Gur & Sugar opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700.
Gur Peri 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500.
Khandsari 3,800-3,900 3,800-3,900.
Sugar Ready (M) 3,500-3,650 3,510-3,690.
Sugar Ready (S) 3,425-3,600 3,450-3,620.
Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,425-3,575 3,430-3,610.
Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,325-3,525 3,330-3,540.
Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.