TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Jul 10 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700. Gur Peri 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500. Khandsari 3,750-3,850 3,800-3,900. Sugar Ready (M) 3,400-3,600 3,500-3,650. Sugar Ready (S) 3,375-3,600 3,425-3,600. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,400-3,550 3,425-3,575. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,375-3,475 3,325-3,525. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.