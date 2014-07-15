BRIEF-Yes Bank March-qtr profit up about 30 pct
* March-quarter net profit 9.14 billion rupees versus net profit of 7.02 billion rupees year ago
TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Jul 15 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700. Gur Peri 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500. Khandsari 3,750-3,850 3,750-3,850. Sugar Ready (M) 3,425-3,625 3,420-3,620. Sugar Ready (S) 3,495-3,625 3,495-3,620. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,430-3,575 3,425-3,570. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,405-3,405 3,400-3,400. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
* Says approved to close one of business unit of company named 'Automax' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: