BRIEF-Ashok Leyland gets NCLT nod for scheme of amalgamation of Hinduja Foundries with co
* Says NCLT approved scheme of amalgamation of Hinduja Foundries Limited with co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Jul 31 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700. Gur Peri 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500. Khandsari 3,750-3,850 3,750-3,850. Sugar Ready (M) 3,515-3,615 3,530-3,630. Sugar Ready (S) 3,305-3,525 3,320-3,540. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,315-3,525 3,330-3,540. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,275-3,475 3,290-3,490. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.
* Says NCLT approved scheme of amalgamation of Hinduja Foundries Limited with co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says got 1.03 billion rupees via allotment of equity shares on rights basis from members of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: