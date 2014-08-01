TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Aug 01 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700. Gur Peri 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500. Khandsari 3,750-3,850 3,750-3,850. Sugar Ready (M) 3,525-3,625 3,515-3,615. Sugar Ready (S) 3,315-3,535 3,305-3,525. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,325-3,535 3,315-3,525. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,285-3,485 3,275-3,475. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.