India gur & sugar prices - Delhi - AUGUST-09. Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi. Time 091330-- Tel: 011 26191464. Indicative Previous. opening close. Gur & Sugar (In rupees per 100 kg unless stated). ------------------------------------------------------------------ Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700. Gur Peri 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500. Khandsari 3,750-3,850 3,750-3,850. Sugar Ready (M) 3,400-3,600 3,415-3,615. Sugar Ready (S) 3,300-3,500 3,305-3,525. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,250-3,500 3,315-3,525. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,265-3,465 3,275-3,475. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market traders. To contribute to this daily table of indicative market rates, please fax Delhi on 011-26191-455, attention -- Sanjay Mehra, Satish Sharma-9910004224, & Birender Singh Bisht 9871175254)..