TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Aug 12
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Gur & Sugar opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700.
Gur Peri 3,300-3,500 3,300-3,500.
Khandsari 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800.
Sugar Ready (M) 3,375-3,575 3,350-3,550.
Sugar Ready (S) 3,320-3,520 3,300-3,500.
Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,220-3,420 3,200-3,400.
Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,220-3,385 3,200-3,365.
Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.