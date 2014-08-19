TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Aug 19 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700. Gur Peri 3,300-3,500 3,300-3,500. Khandsari 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800. Sugar Ready (M) 3,350-3,545 3,340-3,535. Sugar Ready (S) 3,320-3,520 3,310-3,510. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 3,220-3,420 3,210-3,410. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 3,220-3,375 3,210-3,365. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market.