ADVISORY- Emerging Asia FX reports to resume on May 2
May 1 There will be no emerging Asian foreign exchange market reports on Monday as most Asian financial markets are closed to mark the Labour Day holiday.
TABLE-India Sugar Prices - Delhi - Oct 30 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Gur & Sugar opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Gur Dhaiya (New) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300. Gur Peri 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200. Khandsari 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000. Sugar Ready (M) 3,070-3,170 3,060-3,160. Sugar Ready (S) 3,045-3,145 3,035-3,135. Sugar Mill Delivery (M) 2,970-3,070 2,960-3,060. Sugar Mill Delivery (S) 2,945-3,045 2,935-3,035. Source: Delhi gur & sugar market. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)
* Frost threatens U.S. hard red wheat production * Corn firms more than 1 pct * Soybeans edges higher By Colin Packham SYDNEY, May 1 U.S. wheat futures rose more than 2 percent on Monday as frost across key growing regions stoked fears of widespread production losses, pushing prices to a six-week high. The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose as much as 2.5 percent to $4.43 a bushel, the highest since March 10. Wheat was trading up 2.