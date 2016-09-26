TURIN, Italy, Sept 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Using
the contents of a deer's intestines to make soup may not be
everyone's cup of tea, but then neither was quinoa before it
became a trendy superfood known for its health benefits.
Both are foods of indigenous peoples who may hold solutions
on how to feed a growing population and cope with the impact of
climate change, campaigners and researchers said at an
international food festival in the Italian city of Turin.
Just three crops provide 60 percent of the world's calories:
rice, wheat and maize, according to the U.N. Food and
Agriculture Organization (FAO), leaving the global food larder
vulnerable to changes in climate and the spread of new plant
diseases.
Indigenous peoples are some of the few who can expand the
world's food base, said Yon Fernandez de Larrinoa, indigenous
peoples team leader at the U.N. Food and Agriculture
Organization (FAO).
"Indigenous peoples are the last people that are
domesticating (wild) plants ... and they are the last people to
have knowledge to domesticate plants," he said, speaking at the
Slow Food festival, where hundreds of farmers, campaigners and
academics have gathered.
Their means of growing food is an important model as the
world grapples with how to grow enough to feed a population
which is expected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050, up from more
than 7 billion today, Fernandez de Larrinoa said.
But their way of farming is threatened both by pressure from
companies wanting to take their land, and a growing number of
indigenous people themselves wanting to move to cities, he said.
INNOVATIVE AND RESILIENT
Indigenous peoples live on or use 25 percent of the world's
land, and they protect 80 percent of global biodiversity,
according to the World Bank.
They are innovative, extremely resilient and successful at
adapting to climate change, said Vanda Altarelli, a specialist
in indigenous issues and president of SONIA, a Rome-based
non-profit group that works with marginalised groups worldwide.
They can monitor changes in climate by observing the
abundance of flowers, changes in skin colours of wild animals,
and the flight direction of birds, she said.
Depending on the weather, indigenous peoples change where
they grow crops and when, and how they prepare the soil. In
years when the weather is hard to predict they plant drought
resistant crops alongside those which are flood resistant, she
said.
And they often test new plants to see how they grow.
"Indigenous food systems do not consume the capital - they
live from the interest, the profit. They don't deplete the
forest, they eat from the forest while they preserve the
forest," said Fernandez de Larrinoa.
Many traditional indigenous foods, once shunned by urban
consumers, are increasingly fashionable.
In Latin America, for example, quinoa was once considered a
poor man's food and the indigenous peoples who ate it were
considered "backward", said Victoria Tauli-Corpuz, U.N. special
rapporteur on the rights of indigenous peoples.
"There's a lot of medicinal and health benefits in
indigenous foods which have been despised and discriminated
against. Suddenly now they are being looked upon as the cure."
