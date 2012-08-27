Aug 27 A historic drought across the U.S. grain belt and poor rains in India, Russia and Australia have stirred global concerns over food supplies.

U.S. corn futures have climbed almost 60 percent since the beginning of June, while soybeans have jumped nearly 40 percent as the worst drought in 56 years curbs yields in the United States, the world's top exporter.

Wheat has surged about 40 percent with a drought in the Black Sea bread basket and poor rains in Australia adding to supply woes.

As senior figures from G20 countries hold a conference call later on Monday to discuss food prices, following is factbox on steps taken by governments to cushion the impact of the rally in grain prices.

China

* July 27 - China has asked producers to refrain from raising the price of edible oil and to stabilise the price of peanut oil, although it has not barred them from increasing prices outright, as it did in 2010, when soyoil prices jumped against the backdrop of rising inflation.

* Aug 7 - China said it will increase state purchases of frozen pork from the domestic market to stabilise live hog prices and maintain profitability for pig farmers as surging feed costs squeeze margins.

* Aug 11 - The country will release corn and rice from its state reserves to tame the impact of record global grain prices.

Indonesia

* May 22 - Indonesia scrapped a 5 percent tariff on soybean imports until the end of the year as it seeks to combat higher prices. The nation may lift import duties on additional food commodities, according to the country's farm minister, as it looks to shore up defences against possible food inflation.

India

* July 31 - India, facing its second drought in just four years, waived import duty on oilmeals, including soymeal to boost supplies for the feed industry, potentially opening the door to imports of a commodity it usually exports.

* Aug 1 - India, the world's top importer of vegetable oils, banned exports of edible oils in branded consumer packs -- popular with expatriates -- in a largely symbolic move to rein in cooking oil prices.

France

* July 25 - France got permission from the European Commission to grant early payment of several farm subsidies granted under the EU's Common Agriculture Policy (CAP) to cattle, sheep and goat breeders. The farm ministry said this so-called exceptional measure was aimed at helping breeders facing a strong rise in animal feed costs. Concerned CAP subsidies will be paid from mid-October instead of Dec. 1 usually.

Bangladesh

* Aug 9 - Bangladesh extended a ban on the export of most varieties of rice until next June, backtracking on a plan to end the restriction. Bangladesh banned overseas shipments of some common varieties in May 2008 following a spike in prices. It banned all exports a year later. (Compiled by Naveen Thukral; reporting by Fayen Wong in SHANGHAI; Cho Meeyoung in SEOUL; Michael Taylor in JAKARTA; Sybille de La Hamaide in PARIS and Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI; Editing by Richard Pullin)