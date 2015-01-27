ROME, Jan 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A food crisis is
unfolding in southern Iraq, where thousands of internally
displaced refugees who have moved there from other parts of the
country do not have enough to eat, a United Nations agency said
on Tuesday.
"Violence continues to cause ongoing displacement in
central, western and northern areas of Iraq," WFP spokeswoman
Elisabeth Byrs told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. Kurdish
forces are battling the Sunni Islamist group ISIS in part of
northern Iraq.
"We are gravely concerned about food security and the
humanitarian situation."
Internally displaced people who cannot reach the Kurdish
controlled north, or who cannot afford to stay there because of
rising prices and overcrowding, are fleeing to the south, Byrs
said.
Many are living in unoccupied public buildings or mosques
that local authorities have provided as shelter, or with host
communities.
Most of the families who moved to the south said they spent
their meagre savings on transport to get there, the WFP said.
About 50,000 displaced families, roughly 250,000 people, in
the southern areas of Basrah, Thi Qar, Qadissiya, Missan,
Wassit, Muthanna, Najaf, Kerbala, and Babel are currently
receiving aid, the WFP reported.
It is not clear how many additional families who have moved
to the south are not receiving aid, Byrs said.
Overall, more than 2 million Iraqis have been internally
displaced, and about 1.4 million of them are receiving WFP aid,
Byrs said.
(Reporting By Chris Arsenault; Editing by Tim Pearce)