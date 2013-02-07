* Tests ordered after horse meat found in beef
* Horse meat not harmful, but supply chain questioned
Feb 7 Britain's horse meat scandal has prompted
the Food Standards Agency to demand a more stringent meat
testing programme from UK's retailers.
The agency has demanded that food retailers and suppliers
test all beef products such as burgers, meatballs and lasagne
and present their findings to the agency by February 15.
Britain's food industry has been rocked by an alarming rise
in incidents of retailers recalling their beef products after
tests revealed the presence of horse meat in them.
Investigations into suppliers have been launched in recent
weeks after revelations that beef products sold at major British
supermarkets including Tesco and fast-food chain Burger
King contained horse meat.
Smaller retail chains Aldi, Lidl and
Iceland have also sold beef products found to contain
horse DNA.
Findus, a UK-based frozen food and seafood
company, on Thursday admitted that company's beef lasagne,
contained horse meat.
Findus had recalled its beef lasagne from retailers earlier
in the week on advice from its French supplier, Comigel.
Food safety experts say horse DNA poses no added health
risks to consumers, but the discovery has raised concerns about
the food supply chain and the ability to trace meat ingredients.