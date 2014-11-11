Nov 11 Chicago cemented its reputation as a top
dining destination on Tuesday with Michelin's award of its
highest three-star ranking to Grace restaurant, making it the
city's second eatery to earn the distinction.
Grace joins the Windy City's Alinea in ranking among the
just over 100 Michelin three-star establishments around the
world.
"It confirms Chicago is truly one of the most exciting U.S.
culinary destination today," Michael Ellis, the international
director of Michelin Guides, said in an interview
Michelin rates restaurants in 24 countries, and its stars
are an internationally recognized sign of quality dining.
Diners still flock to Alinea for chef Grant Achatz's
cutting-edge dishes and imaginative plating. Grace's head chef
and co-owner, Curtis Duffy, once worked for Achatz.
In praising Duffy, Michelin said that he "creates
contemporary seasonal tasting menus that are both intricate and
elaborately constructed."
Multi-course tasting menus at both Grace and Alinea start at
more than $200 per person.
Grace's ascent occurred as Michelin handed out stars to 24
Chicago restaurants in its 2015 guide, down from 25 the previous
year. The fifth edition of the Chicago guide will be released on
Wednesday.
"There were a couple of closings. There was a certain ebb
and flow in Chicago in the past year," Ellis said.
One of the notable closings was the two-star restaurant
Graham Elliot, which shut its doors in late 2013.
Chef and owner Jake Bickelhaupt's 42 Grams restaurant, which
opened this year, debuted in the two-star category in Michelin's
latest Chicago guide. 42 Grams has 18 seats and earned acclaim
for its modernist dishes.
L20 and Sixteen retained their two-star status from last
year.
Nineteen Chicago restaurants earned one star for being very
good in the category. The 30-year-old Italian restaurant
Spiaggia kept its one-star ranking after a five-month renovation
earlier this year with a new head chef, Chris Marchino, 30.
"We are going to see more young chefs with unique food in
Chicago and other places in the U.S.," Ellis said.
(Editing by Patricia Reaney and Leslie Adler)