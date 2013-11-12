By Richard Leong
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 12 Global restaurant rater
Michelin awarded its coveted stars to more Chicago restaurants
in its latest guide, cementing the city's status as a showcase
for young chefs and a prime U.S. food destination.
Michelin said on Tuesday it gave stars to 25 Chicago
restaurants, up from 19 last year, in its 2014 guide, which will
be launched on Wednesday.
"In Chicago, you continue to see a lot of the young chefs
who have worked with some of the greats in the cooking world
opening up their own places and making their own signature
cooking," said Michael Ellis, the international director of
Michelin Guides.
Alinea, which remained Chicago's sole Michelin three-star
restaurant, was noted for its "exceptional cuisine" and chef
Grant Achatz's changing $210 tasting menu with its avant-garde
dishes and elaborate plating continues to dazzle diners and
critics.
"He remains one of the top chefs in the world," Ellis said.
Two eateries, Sixteen and Grace, joined the two-star
category for their "excellent cuisine," joining graham elliot
restaurant and L20.
Sixteen, which is inside the Trump International Hotel,
gained an additional star from the previous year after it "upped
its renowned and creative contemporary cooking," according to
Michelin.
It praised Grace, whose head chef and co-owner Curtis Duffy
had once worked for Achatz, for "its wildly imaginative
contemporary cuisine and flawless style and service."
In the one-star group, Michelin added five restaurants in
its latest Chicago guide including El Ideas, a 24-seat eatery on
a back street in downtown Chicago whose chef and owner Phillip
Foss has won plaudits for his cutting-edge, globally inspired
cuisine.
Michelin cited Elizabeth for its 20-course meal by
self-taught chef Iliana Regan, who it said combines ingenuity
with traditional Midwestern foods. Customers buy tickets to dine
at the restaurant instead of making reservations.
The Lobby inside in the Peninsula Hotel achieved one-star
status due to chef Lee Wolen's inventive menu, according to
Michelin. Wolen had previously worked at the Michelin three-star
Eleven Madison Park in New York.
North Pond, which is located in a former ice-skating warming
house, showcases its "surprisingly complex and modern seasonal
dishes" from Bruce Sherman who has been executive chef there
since 1999, Michelin said.
Senza, which was opened in 2012, earned acclaim for chef
Noah Sandoval's seasonal tasting menus in a low-key, elegant
environment.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Patricia Reaney and
Bill Trott)