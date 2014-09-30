By Richard Leong
| NEW YORK, Sept 30
NEW YORK, Sept 30 A record 73 restaurants in New
York City collected coveted Michelin stars on Tuesday as a mix
of trendy spots and fine-dining stalwarts underscored the Big
Apple's standing as a top-notch U.S. culinary destination.
In the 10th edition of its New York City restaurant guide,
Michelin awarded stars to five more restaurants than in its
previous edition. It also recognized the burgeoning food scene
in Brooklyn and Queens, two boroughs across the river from
Manhattan, where 14 restaurants received stars.
"Manhattan remains the anchor of the dining scene, but there
are really exciting things happening all over," said Michael
Ellis, international director of the Michelin Guides.
"There is no longer restriction on where you have your
restaurant to be successful. People want good food where they
live," Ellis said.
Michelin rates restaurants in 24 countries and its stars are
an internationally recognized sign of quality dining. The 2015
New York guide, which goes on sale on Wednesday, reviews 60
diverse types of cuisine that include burgers and
Ping-Sai-Ua-Moo, a Laotian sausage.
Michelin's updated guides for Chicago and San Francisco
restaurants will be launched on Oct. 22 and Nov. 12.
Michelin gave out three stars, its highest honor for
"exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey" to six
restaurants - Eleven Madison Park, Jean-Georges, Le Bernardin,
Masa, Per Se in Manhattan, and Chef's Table at Brooklyn Fare in
Brooklyn.
Daniel, celebrity chef Daniel Boulud's flagship restaurant
that serves high-end, French-inspired cuisine, lost a star from
its three-star rating a year ago.
The other eight restaurants in the two-star roster, praised
by Michelin for "excellent cuisine, worth a detour," include
Aquavit, Atera, Ichimura, Jungsik, Marea, Momofuku Ko and Soto,
as well as Blanca in Brooklyn.
Michelin awarded 58 restaurants one star, up from 55 in the
previous year.
Michelin described The River Cafe in Brooklyn as the
"remarkable comeback" in this category. The restaurant, known
for its close-up view of the Brooklyn Bridge and New York
harbor, lost its star last year when it was forced to close
because of damage from Superstorm Sandy.
A notable trend is the growing number of chefs striving for
their own signature style, according to Michelin.
"They are reflecting their own personalities," Ellis said,
citing Andy Ricker and his brand of northern Thai cooking at Pok
Pok in Brooklyn, which earned a Michelin star.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Patricia Reaney and
Gunna Dickson)