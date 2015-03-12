ROME, March 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - An
investigation into one of Indonesia's major palm oil producer's
plans to expand its plantations has turned into a test case for
agribusiness firms eyeing indigenous land and campaigners
fighting for the land rights of local people.
Golden Agri-Resources, a Singapore-based firm,
operates palm oil plantations covering about 250,000 hectares in
Indonesia and wants to expand in 18 of its subsidiaries in
Indonesia's Kalimantan, on the island of Borneo.
Rights groups accuse the company of taking land from local
people without free and informed consent -- breaching
sustainability guidelines which require residents to approve
land deals.
The showdown is just one of an estimated 4,000 land-related
conflicts between palm oil producers and local communities
recorded by Indonesia's government in the world's biggest palm
oil producing nation.
Palm oil companies have been criticised for accelerating
deforestation, destroying carbon-rich peat land and creating an
annual haze problem caused by slash-and-burn land clearance.
This particular fight is happening largely behind closed
doors among members of the Complaints Panel of the Roundtable on
Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO), in what campaigners consider a
crucial test for the monitoring body.
This week, the RSPO decided that a complaint about unfair
displacement of people due to Golden Agri-Resources' operations
had merits to go ahead. Activists consider it a victory.
"Not a single person who surrendered their land had a copy
of the contract they signed," Marcus Colchester, a campaigner
from the Forest Peoples Programme (FPP) advocacy group, told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone from London.
The row broke out last November after it emerged that more
than 5,000 small farmers were moved off their land in one of the
concessions the Forest Peoples Programme studied.
Colchester believes this number "represents just the tip of
the iceberg".
Golden Agri-Resources did not respond to requests for an
interview, but issued a statement saying it would "continue to
work constructively with the FPP to resolve the issues".
The company said it had stopped planting on any new land,
and therefore was not displacing any farmers while the RSPO
investigation continued.
"All new plantings have been halted since 3 November 2014,"
Golden Agri-Resources said in a statement on Thursday. "We will
keep the situation under constant review as this process
continues."
The complaint at the RSPO alleges that many residents left
their land believing they had signed a short lease with the
company, rather than having relinquished it altogether.
Indonesia produced 31 million tonnes of palm oil last year,
Agricultureintelligence research group reported.
The oil is used in products ranging from biofuel to cooking
oil and cosmetics. Practices at plantations such as clearing
land through burning have depleted forests and caused smoke haze
across Southeast Asia.
Of the world's total palm oil production, 85 percent comes
from Indonesia and Malaysia, according to the RSPO.
(Reporting By Chris Arsenault; Editing by Belinda Goldsmith and
Ros Russell)