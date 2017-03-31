LONDON, March 31 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Agricultural
ministers have agreed on a plan to fight the red palm weevil
which ravages coconut, date and oil palms, experts said on
Friday, describing it as "a global threat".
The strategy includes greater involvement of farmers in
combating the weevil, improved pest monitoring and a proposed
ban on the import of palms larger than 6cm wide from infested
countries.
In some countries, farmers have already set up smart phone
messaging app groups to share information and alerts, the U.N.
Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said.
"The red palm weevil has become a global threat and demands
a global strategy to eradicate it," FAO head Jose Graziano da
Silva said.
The red weevil, which has few natural enemies, has spread to
more than 60 countries from the Caribbean to southern Europe,
according to the FAO which hosted a meeting of scientists, pest
control experts, farmer representatives and government officials
in Rome this week.
An adult female can lay around 200-300 eggs in a palm and
the resulting larvae munch their way through the tissue,
destroying the tree from the inside.
The weevil, which has spread rapidly through the Middle East
and North Africa in the last three decades, causes economic
losses in the millions of dollars annually through lost
production and pest control.
It attacks 40 palm species, the most affected being the
coconut palm, date palm and the tall ornamental Canary Island
date palm.
The FAO said measures to combat the pest should include
training farmers, introducing regular inspections, using
pheromone traps, tracking infestations, removing
heavily-infested trees and tightening quarantine controls.
It said the Canary Islands had been declared weevil free
last May after concerted efforts to eliminate the pest. In
Mauritania, the government has acted promptly to contain an
infestation in an oasis by working closely with farmers.
"Farmers can be a very efficient, and cost-effective,
frontline defence," the FAO said in a statement.
"They can regularly inspect trees to detect pests in the
early stage of attack when a tree can still be saved, and carry
out trapping and spraying."
(Editing by Ros Russell; Please credit the Thomson Reuters
Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, which covers
humanitarian news, women's rights, trafficking, corruption and
climate change. Visit news.trust.org to see more stories.)